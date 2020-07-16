Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAGDF shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

CAGDF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 35,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,155. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

