Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,823. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $286.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

