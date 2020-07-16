Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.28. 975,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.11. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

