Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $190.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.