Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $594.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $578.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

