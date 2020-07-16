Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.75 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.99. 689,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,425. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

