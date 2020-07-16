Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.82. 774,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,361. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

