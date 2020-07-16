Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,923,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,355,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.