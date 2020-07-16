Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 105 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $292.15. The stock had a trading volume of 234,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

