Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,354 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. 2,162,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.