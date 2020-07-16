Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 267 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

