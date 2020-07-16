Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 91 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hershey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,258. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.