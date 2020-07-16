Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 950 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 390,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after buying an additional 136,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $253.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

