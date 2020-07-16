Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $6.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 139,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 208,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 8,658,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,729,484. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.