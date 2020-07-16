Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 353,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

