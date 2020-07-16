Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 118.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 876,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,580 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 228,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,942.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 199,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

