Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Century Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $513,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 807,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,706,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,922.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 776,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,946,308.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,419 shares of company stock worth $2,322,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

