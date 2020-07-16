CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 213,507 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 81.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,507 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 4.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260,721 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after buying an additional 466,942 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,811,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 509,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

