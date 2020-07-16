CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1,745.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $$88.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,483,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

