CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1,411.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 794,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 319.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.