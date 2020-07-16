CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

