CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.55. 801,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average is $195.04. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.10.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

