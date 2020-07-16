CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 348.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 702,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,023. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

