CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. 1,870,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,524. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

