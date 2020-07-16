CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 113.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,966. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

