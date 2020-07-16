CFO4Life Group LLC Has $337,000 Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,885,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $268.08. 141,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.71 and a 200-day moving average of $232.57. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $278.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $742,914.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.57.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

