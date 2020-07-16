CFO4Life Group LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. 2,779,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,294. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

