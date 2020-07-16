CFO4Life Group LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

