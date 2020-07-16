CFO4Life Group LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,501,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,408,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

