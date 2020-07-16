CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 181,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,906. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.