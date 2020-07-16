CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paypal by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paypal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

