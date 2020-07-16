CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 5,616 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 4,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

