CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,657 shares of company stock worth $15,379,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.66. 989,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,431. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $350.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.63.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

