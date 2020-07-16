CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 447 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $134.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

