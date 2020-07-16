CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

