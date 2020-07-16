CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,588 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $67,878.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,354 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,311. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $141.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

