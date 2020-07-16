CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

