CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

WMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,869. The stock has a market cap of $375.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

