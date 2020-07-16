CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL traded up $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.16. 365,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,847. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $189.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.89.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

