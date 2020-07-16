CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 2,069,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

