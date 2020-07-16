CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,425. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

