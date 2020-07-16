Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of LNG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,730. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.