Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

