Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.