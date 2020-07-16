ChessCoin Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $34,664.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,124.91 or 2.84793570 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

