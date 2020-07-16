Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 26.2% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 37.2% during the same period. The company's worldwide production averaged a record 3,058 MBOE/d in 2019, reflecting an increase of 4.4% thanks to expansion in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s well economics in the play also continues to improve as the company has been able to achieve a 40% reduction in its development and production costs since 2015. However, Chevron is not immune to this historic oil price crash, forcing it to cut capex and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative its inability to add proved reserves to its reserve base to the amount of oil and gas produced.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,677. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

