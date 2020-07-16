China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.25. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 107,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

