Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,466,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 169.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,592,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.56. 1,021,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.