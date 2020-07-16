Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,399,000 after purchasing an additional 401,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,729,000 after purchasing an additional 309,291 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.29.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,665. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

