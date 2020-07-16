Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 4.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,537,000 after buying an additional 1,085,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.76. 887,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.