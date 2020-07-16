CIBC Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$4.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

IVN stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,288. The company has a quick ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,080.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $163,655 in the last ninety days.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

